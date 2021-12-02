UrduPoint.com

YouTube Restricts Minors' Access To Video Of French Presidential Bidder Zemmour

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:08 PM

YouTube Restricts Minors' Access to Video of French Presidential Bidder Zemmour

YouTube has restricted access to the video address of French far-right journalist, writer and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour for minors, a YouTube France spokesperson told BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) YouTube has restricted access to the video address of French far-right journalist, writer and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour for minors, a YouTube France spokesperson told BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday.

"YouTube's regulations generally prohibit offensive or violent content. In case a video contains an element that is not suitable for all users, we make sure to apply an age limit to protect them," the spokesperson said.

With the new rule, users willing to watch Zemmour's video have to present YouTube with an ID or credit card to confirm their age.

These restrictions came into force on Wednesday, according to the French broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Zemmour's candidacy video prompted a controversy claiming copyright infringement as the presidential bidder used multiple images from such movies as Jeanne d'Arc by Luc Besson, On the Last Breath by Jean-Luc Godard and others without obtaining permission from featured persons and right owners.

The presidential election in France is scheduled for April 2022.

Related Topics

Election Film And Movies France April YouTube All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces squad for home series against W ..

Pakistan announces squad for home series against West Indies

36 minutes ago
 Omicron could cause over half of Europe's Covid ca ..

Omicron could cause over half of Europe's Covid cases in 'next few months': EU h ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany's Maas Worried by Ceasefire Violations in ..

Germany's Maas Worried by Ceasefire Violations in Eastern Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 27kgs heroin from vehicle on motorway

ANF seizes 27kgs heroin from vehicle on motorway

3 minutes ago
 Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes wint ..

Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

3 minutes ago
 Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: sta ..

Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: state media

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.