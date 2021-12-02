YouTube Restricts Minors' Access to Video of French Presidential Bidder Zemmour

YouTube has restricted access to the video address of French far-right journalist, writer and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour for minors, a YouTube France spokesperson told BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday

"YouTube's regulations generally prohibit offensive or violent content. In case a video contains an element that is not suitable for all users, we make sure to apply an age limit to protect them," the spokesperson said.

With the new rule, users willing to watch Zemmour's video have to present YouTube with an ID or credit card to confirm their age.

These restrictions came into force on Wednesday, according to the French broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Zemmour's candidacy video prompted a controversy claiming copyright infringement as the presidential bidder used multiple images from such movies as Jeanne d'Arc by Luc Besson, On the Last Breath by Jean-Luc Godard and others without obtaining permission from featured persons and right owners.

The presidential election in France is scheduled for April 2022.