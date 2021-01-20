YouTube Restricts Trump Channel Another Week Amid Inauguration Violence Scare - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Youtube is restricting for at least another week uploads and comments on the channel of outgoing US President Donald Trump amid fears of violence ahead of the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden, the social media giant's parent company, Google, said in a statement.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will be prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for an additional minimum of seven days," Google said on Tuesday. "As we shared previously, comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos from the channel."

Trump's Youtube channel has been prevented from having new content and engagement with viewers in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, where his supporters stormed the federal legislative assembly building in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the election win of Biden.

Trump has been accused of inciting the attack, with a fiery speech he made to his supporters in the periphery of the Capitol just before the riot - a charge he has denied. Five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the attack.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned last week of planned armed protests at Biden's inauguration in Washington on Wednesday and at all 50 US state capitals. Thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcers have been deployed to secure the capitals.