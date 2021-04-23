UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Says Restricting Access To Movies Over Sensitive Content Is Not Censorship

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:00 PM

YouTube Says Restricting Access to Movies Over Sensitive Content Is Not Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Actions taken by video hosting YouTube to restrict access to films with sensitive content are not tantamount to censorship, Marco Pancini, the head of YouTube's public policy in Europe, the middle East and Africa, said in an interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant published on Friday.

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has repeatedly pointed to restrictions that YouTube imposes on access to certain video content. Last fall, the watchdog sent several letters to Google, demanding that it stopped censoring videos published by Russian media, including a documentary about the Beslan tragedy in 2004.

Pancini said that the restrictions did not relate to bias or censorship, noting that YouTube respects and appreciates cultural and historical content. However, the video hosting has a responsibility to protect younger users from violent and sensitive footage, therefore access to some videos is restricted.

Commenting on the incident with the "Beslan" movie, the official said that there should be a warning at the beginning of the movie, as the content was sensitive for some groups of users and could shock some viewers. At the same time, despite restricted access, the video remains available for adults.

Related Topics

Africa Google Film And Movies Russia Europe Same Middle East YouTube Media From

Recent Stories

Brajkovic leads from start to win Men’s Open tit ..

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 144 million

6 minutes ago

Creating a sustainable ecosystem: OPPO is doing ou ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan won the toss, decides to bowl first in 2n ..

21 minutes ago

What property of Nawaz Sharif is being auctioned i ..

52 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik shares tough gym routine with fans

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.