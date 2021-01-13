UrduPoint.com
YouTube Suspending US President Trump's Channel For At Least One Week - CNN

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

YouTube Suspending US President Trump's Channel for at Least One Week - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) YouTube is suspending the channel of US President Donald Trump for at least one week, CNN reported.

The US online video sharing service told CNN business that a recent video on Trump's channel had allegedly incited violence.

YouTube plans to revisit the decision in a week.

Earlier, Twitter and Facebook permanently suspended Trump's accounts.

