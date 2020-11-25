UrduPoint.com
YouTube Suspends US Media Network OANN Over Alleged COVID-19 Misinformation - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) YouTube on Tuesday suspended One America news Network (OANN) from uploading content for a week for allegedly spreading misinformation about the novel coronavirus and demonetized the media outlet, CNBC reported.

"After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there's a guaranteed cure," the report quoted a YouTube spokesperson as saying.

YouTube also suspended OANN's participation in its monetization program.

It is unclear what specifically OANN's video said about a COVID-19 cure that made YouTube decide to suspend the channel, according to CNBC.

Media outlets supportive of US President Donald Trump routinely accuse popular social platforms - including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter - of censoring their content.

