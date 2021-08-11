UrduPoint.com

YouTube Suspends US Sen. Rand Paul For 7 Days Over Doubting Efficacy Of Masks

Daniyal Sohail 27 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

YouTube Suspends US Sen. Rand Paul for 7 Days Over Doubting Efficacy of Masks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) YouTube has suspended US Republican Sen. Rand Paul for seven days after he posted a video in which he claimed that cloth masks were ineffective in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Paul went to Twitter to call his suspension a "badge of honor.

" The senator explained that his video quoted two peer-review articles on cloth masks and urged subscribers to watch the video on other platforms.

YouTube said it had taken down the video, as it breached the company's COVID-19 medical misinformation policy.

