YouTube to Help Content Creators Capitalize on NFT Technology in 2022 - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) internet video-sharing platform YouTube will help content creators on its site capitalize on emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in 2022, CEO Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.

"The past year in the world of crypto, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), and even decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans. We're always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube," Wojcicki said in a letter on the company's 2022 priorities.

YouTube has been following everything happening in the so-called "Web3" space as a source of inspiration for innovating the platform, Wojcicki added.

Wojcicki in the letter also doubled down on the company's recent decision to remove its "dislike" button, which was met with public criticism. The company did not see a meaningful difference in viewership after removing the button and reduced targeted dislike attacks, Wojcicki said.