YouTube to Remove Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Content - Reports

YouTube will be removing all content that includes information against officially approved COVID-19 and other vaccines, and will terminate the channels belonging to several prominent anti-vaccination activists, Axios reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) YouTube will be removing all content that includes information against officially approved COVID-19 and other vaccines, and will terminate the channels belonging to several prominent anti-vaccination activists, Axios reported on Wednesday.

YouTube plans to delete all information it considers false about currently administered vaccines that had been approved and confirmed as safe and effective by the World Health Organization and by local health officials, the reporte cited company Vice President Matt Halprin as saying.

Halprin explained YouTube will block all content that accuses vaccines of creating significant health problems, including cancer, autism and other serious disorders, the report said.

In the months that followed the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine misinformation policy, YouTube observed content and realized there appeared to be an interaction between general vaccine hesitancy that was being promoted on the platform and COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, the report said.

YouTube management felt they need to address both, the report added.

At the same time, YouTube will allow scientific discussions about the content of specific clinical trial and historical videos about vaccines, according to the report.