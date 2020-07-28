The blocking of the Tsargrad broadcaster by YouTube is a manifestation of censorship, and Russia's regulators must take necessary measures, Andrei Klishas, the head of the Russian parliament's upper house's constitutional commission, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The blocking of the Tsargrad channel is a clear manifestation of censorship, this action in Russia is unconstitutional and illegal," the senator said.

According to Klishas, "Russian regulators must take necessary measures."

Earlier, YouTube blocked the account of Russian conservative website Tsargrad and eponymous broadcaster, after which the publication announced its intention to go to court. Tsargrad also drew attention to the blocking of the YouTube account of the Dvuglaviy Orel ("Two-Headed Eagle") publication. Tsargrad and Dvuglaviy Orel are both led by entrepreneur Konstantin Malofeev.