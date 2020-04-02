UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Calls Blocking Of Vostok News Portal By Facebook Act Of Anti-Russian Censorship

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:39 PM

Zakharova Calls Blocking of Vostok News Portal by Facebook Act of Anti-Russian Censorship

The blocking of the account of the Vostok.rs news portal, which is known for publishing information from Russian news sources, by Facebook is an act of political censorship with an anti-Russian motive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The blocking of the account of the Vostok.rs news portal, which is known for publishing information from Russian news sources, by Facebook is an act of political censorship with an anti-Russian motive, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to the spokeswoman, while officially the reason for blocking the account was�a violation of community norms, the fact that it was banned right after it posted materials dedicated to the anniversary of the beginning of NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 cannot be a coincidence.

"This, of course, is another act of violation of freedom of speech, an act of political censorship with a well-read anti-Russian motive," Zakharova told reporters.

