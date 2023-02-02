Zameen.com launches Construction Cost Calculator tool for the masses

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — has long been renowned for its drive to modernize the local property sector and to bring about a technological transformation in an industry that has traditionally been resistant to change

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Feb, 2023) Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — has long been renowned for its drive to modernize the local property sector and to bring about a technological transformation in an industry that has traditionally been resistant to change. Since its inception, Zameen has continued to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible; with its recent launch of its Construction Cost Calculator a part of this endeavour.

The Construction Cost Calculator is a tool that utilizes Zameen.com’s in-house algorithms to calculate the amount of materials to be used in the construction of a house or building. It provides the latest material costs applicable in each city, which can further be amended according to the specific bylaws of a particular housing society.

This latest innovation by Zameen.com is the most advanced calculator of its type in the local property market. It has been designed to provide the cost of construction to people in the process of constructing their homes and contractors trying to determine a price quote for their customers. Users can specify the precise size of the development, along with details like the number of bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchens etc.

to calculate the price specific to their particular house of any size and dimension. In addition to this, the user will be presented with an estimated cost of construction including the cost of grey structure and finishing materials such as cement, bricks, crush, sand, paint, electrification, plumbing etc.

Moreover, one of the best things about the Construction Cost Calculator is that it is freely available to the general public on the Zameen website. Just visit Zameen.com, select the calculator option, add your details in the spaces provided and you will be presented with an exact estimation of the cost of construction for your house.

Zameen.com’s Director Products Usman Ali stated that the purpose behind the development of the Construction Cost Calculator was to provide users with an easy to use tool to calculate the cost of construction of a house. He revealed that making such calculations had been quite difficult for the general public in the past; however, the new tool would make this process much more convenient and less time consuming. He added that it would also help contractors, who could use the up to date information provided by Zameen.com to accurately estimate construction costs when pitching to their clients.