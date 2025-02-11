ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience The Vivo X200 Pro, Now Available In Pakistan
E vivo X200 Pro has officially arrived in Pakistan and is now available in the market, bringing a new era of flagship smartphones packed with cutting-edge technology, premium design, and elite features
At the core of the vivo X200 Pro’s excellence is its 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, redefining mobile photography. In collaboration with ZEISS, vivo has equipped this device with a ZEISS True Color Main Camera and 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video capabilities, allowing users to capture breathtakingly detailed and true-to-life images.
The Telephoto Portrait and Telephoto Macro modes elevate professional photography, enabling stunning portraits with natural depth and clarity. Merging cutting-edge optics with vivo’s advanced V3+ Chip, the X200 Pro delivers exceptional image processing, ensuring vibrant colors, sharp details, and reduced noise even in challenging lighting conditions.
Beyond its imaging excellence, this device delivers top-tier performance. Equipped with the Dual Flagship chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and vivo’s V3+ Imaging Chip, the X200 Pro guarantees ultra-fast speeds, smooth multitasking, and exceptional AI capabilities. The ZEISS Master Color Display provides a visually immersive experience, making gaming, streaming, and everyday use more vibrant and fluid.
The vivo X200 Pro takes AI integration to the next level, offering an intelligent and intuitive user experience with features designed to enhance photography, productivity, and overall efficiency. AI Imaging revolutionizes smartphone photography ensuring that every shot is perfectly balanced with professional-grade results.
The AI Erase feature allows users to remove unwanted objects seamlessly, maintaining a natural look without visible distortions, while AI Photo Enhance optimizes sharpness, brightness, and color balance to refine images effortlessly.
By integrating these advanced AI capabilities, the vivo X200 Pro delivers an experience that is not only powerful but also intuitive and adaptive, making it the ultimate device for those who demand the best in performance and innovation.
Featuring a massive 6000mAh battery, the device ensures extended usage without interruptions. With 90W FlashCharge and 30W Wireless FlashCharge, users can recharge their phone rapidly, eliminating the need for long charging breaks. Whether capturing high-resolution photos, playing games, or watching content, the X200 Pro’s battery is built to last all day.
Security and user experience are also at the forefront of this device. With Secure Data Purge, Theft Protection, and a dedicated Security Chip, vivo ensures that personal data remains safe. The Funtouch OS 15 enhances the overall experience with a refined interface, smooth animations, and customizable options that allow users to tailor their phone to their preferences.
With cutting-edge technology and redefined design, the X200 Pro is the perfect choice for those who seek a device that pushes the boundaries of innovation and performance.
Price & Availability
vivo X200 Pro is now available nationwide at an attractive price of PKR 329,999. Customers can purchase it from their nearest mobile market. Customers purchasing the X200 Pro will receive a VIP Gift box, which includes vivo Buds, a vivo PhotoLens Magazine and a VIP card.
vivo offers a one-year warranty for X200 Pro along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo X200 Pro is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).
