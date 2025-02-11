Open Menu

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience The Vivo X200 Pro, Now Available In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 05:43 PM

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

E vivo X200 Pro has officially arrived in Pakistan and is now available in the market, bringing a new era of flagship smartphones packed with cutting-edge technology, premium design, and elite features

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The vivo X200 Pro has officially arrived in Pakistan and is now available in the market, bringing a new era of flagship smartphones packed with cutting-edge technology, premium design, and elite features.

At the core of the vivo X200 Pro’s excellence is its 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, redefining mobile photography. In collaboration with ZEISS, vivo has equipped this device with a ZEISS True Color Main Camera and 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video capabilities, allowing users to capture breathtakingly detailed and true-to-life images.

The Telephoto Portrait and Telephoto Macro modes elevate professional photography, enabling stunning portraits with natural depth and clarity. Merging cutting-edge optics with vivo’s advanced V3+ Chip, the X200 Pro delivers exceptional image processing, ensuring vibrant colors, sharp details, and reduced noise even in challenging lighting conditions.

Beyond its imaging excellence, this device delivers top-tier performance. Equipped with the Dual Flagship chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and vivo’s V3+ Imaging Chip, the X200 Pro guarantees ultra-fast speeds, smooth multitasking, and exceptional AI capabilities. The ZEISS Master Color Display provides a visually immersive experience, making gaming, streaming, and everyday use more vibrant and fluid.

The vivo X200 Pro takes AI integration to the next level, offering an intelligent and intuitive user experience with features designed to enhance photography, productivity, and overall efficiency. AI Imaging revolutionizes smartphone photography ensuring that every shot is perfectly balanced with professional-grade results.

The AI Erase feature allows users to remove unwanted objects seamlessly, maintaining a natural look without visible distortions, while AI Photo Enhance optimizes sharpness, brightness, and color balance to refine images effortlessly.

By integrating these advanced AI capabilities, the vivo X200 Pro delivers an experience that is not only powerful but also intuitive and adaptive, making it the ultimate device for those who demand the best in performance and innovation.

Featuring a massive 6000mAh battery, the device ensures extended usage without interruptions. With 90W FlashCharge and 30W Wireless FlashCharge, users can recharge their phone rapidly, eliminating the need for long charging breaks. Whether capturing high-resolution photos, playing games, or watching content, the X200 Pro’s battery is built to last all day.

Security and user experience are also at the forefront of this device. With Secure Data Purge, Theft Protection, and a dedicated Security Chip, vivo ensures that personal data remains safe. The Funtouch OS 15 enhances the overall experience with a refined interface, smooth animations, and customizable options that allow users to tailor their phone to their preferences.

With cutting-edge technology and redefined design, the X200 Pro is the perfect choice for those who seek a device that pushes the boundaries of innovation and performance.

Price & Availability

vivo X200 Pro is now available nationwide at an attractive price of PKR 329,999. Customers can purchase it from their nearest mobile market. Customers purchasing the X200 Pro will receive a VIP Gift box, which includes vivo Buds, a vivo PhotoLens Magazine and a VIP card.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for X200 Pro along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo X200 Pro is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Mobile Price Zong Pakistani Rupee 4G Market All From Best

Recent Stories

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environme ..

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..

1 minute ago
 ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

16 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

31 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

31 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

1 hour ago
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology