Zelenskyy Invites Musk to Visit Space Science Museum in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday responded to SpaceX founder Elon Musk's acknowledgment of Soviet rocket engineer Sergey Korolev by inviting him to visit a Ukrainian museum named after the scientist.

Earlier in the day, Russian state space agency Roscosmos commemorated the 114th year since Korolev's birth in a Twitter post, to which Musk replied by writing "He was brilliant" in Russian.

"Today is the birthday of the great Ukrainian scientist, rocket engineer and spacecraft designer - Serhiy Korolyov.

Indeed, he was one of the very best. I'd like to invite his longtime fan @elonmusk to #Ukraine, to see The Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Korolev was one of the key figures behind the Soviet space program in the 1950-60ss. Among other things, he was involved in the creation of the first intercontinental ballistic missile, the launch of the first Soviet satellite, the first unmanned mission to the Moon, the first crewed flight to space and the first human spacewalk.