ZETA Tech gets LDI license to enhance Pakistan’s call, internet connectivity

Company CEO Baleegh Afridi says getting LDI license allows us to venture into other opportunities, including fiber deployment and landing station.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) In a major development, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has awarded an LDI License to ZETA Technologies today.

This is another landmark which has been gained by the company.

The PTA has awarded the license to the company in an awarding ceremony.

The LDI license allows massive headway into Pakistan’s global connectivity. A company must have financial standing and compliance with telecom regulator before the license is granted.

After years of arduous work and fulfillment of professional responsibilities, Zeta Technologies has secured this prestigious milestone. Zeta Technologies will undertake international/national telecommunication services using LDI license according to its terms and conditions.

Baleegh Afridi, CEO of Zeta Technologies, attended the signing ceremony at PTA Headquarters. While talking to the media, Mr. Baleegh Afridi said, “Getting this LDI license allows us to venture into other opportunities, including fiber deployment and landing station. Along the way, we will be able to create job opportunities for citizens of Pakistan in the current uncertain economic situation.” He also added, “I would like to thank my entire team for their persistent efforts and hard work, which has helped us in acquiring the license".

“Today is a proud day for Zeta Technologies!,” he added.