UrduPoint.com

ZETA Tech Gets LDI License To Enhance Pakistan’s Call, Internet Connectivity

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2023 | 09:22 PM

ZETA Tech gets LDI license to enhance Pakistan’s call, internet connectivity

Company CEO Baleegh Afridi says getting LDI license allows us to venture into other opportunities, including fiber deployment and landing station.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) In a major development, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has awarded an LDI License to ZETA Technologies today.

This is another landmark which has been gained by the company.
The PTA has awarded the license to the company in an awarding ceremony.

The LDI license allows massive headway into Pakistan’s global connectivity. A company must have financial standing and compliance with telecom regulator before the license is granted.

After years of arduous work and fulfillment of professional responsibilities, Zeta Technologies has secured this prestigious milestone. Zeta Technologies will undertake international/national telecommunication services using LDI license according to its terms and conditions.

Baleegh Afridi, CEO of Zeta Technologies, attended the signing ceremony at PTA Headquarters. While talking to the media, Mr. Baleegh Afridi said, “Getting this LDI license allows us to venture into other opportunities, including fiber deployment and landing station. Along the way, we will be able to create job opportunities for citizens of Pakistan in the current uncertain economic situation.” He also added, “I would like to thank my entire team for their persistent efforts and hard work, which has helped us in acquiring the license".

“Today is a proud day for Zeta Technologies!,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Company Job Afridi Media

Recent Stories

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovative digital system for environ ..

8 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Qidfa Develo ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Qidfa Development Project in Fujairah

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad, Beijing agree to fast-track the bilater ..

Islamabad, Beijing agree to fast-track the bilateral ties

30 minutes ago
 McCarthy Offers Deal to US House Republicans in At ..

McCarthy Offers Deal to US House Republicans in Attempt to Secure Speaker Votes ..

58 minutes ago
 Putin Orders to Impose 36-Hour Christmas Truce Wit ..

Putin Orders to Impose 36-Hour Christmas Truce With Ukraine on January 6-7

58 minutes ago
 US, eurozone shares slide over Fed worries

US, eurozone shares slide over Fed worries

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.