Zindigi-Powered By JS Bank Bags Best Digital Startup Award 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Zindigi-Powered by JS Bank bags Best Digital Startup Award 2023

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, is pleased to announce yet another achievement of being recognized as the Best Startup of the Year at the esteemed Pakistan Digital Award 2023

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 June, 2023) Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, is pleased to announce yet another achievement of being recognized as the Best Startup of the Year at the esteemed Pakistan Digital Award 2023. This recognition comes as Zindigi continues to demonstrate commendable growth in its operations at a brisk pace, promising to make a significant impact in the industry in the near future

This notable accomplishment adds to Zindigi's series of achievements within just one year of entering the market, building on their earlier success at the Pakistan Technology Excellence Award 2022.

Receiving the Best Startup of the Year award at the Pakistan Digital Award is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of the entire Zindigi team," said Noman Azhar, Chief Officer at Zindigi. "We remain committed to our mission of redefining the financial world for the digital generation in Pakistan. This award motivates us to continue our journey towards revolutionizing the industry and providing innovative financial solutions to our valued customers.

"

“We are delighted to win as it reflects our wonderful team’s commitment and trust of millions of our customers base”, said Meena Munawar Khan, Zindigi's Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

Since its launch, Zindigi has made significant contributions to the mutual funds and stocks market. Since its launch, Zindigi has made significant contributions to the mutual funds and stocks market. Through its innovative solutions, it has revolutionized the investment process, simplifying it like never before and making mutual funds an accessible investment option for every citizen of Pakistan. By empowering individuals with financial knowledge and providing user-friendly digital tools, Zindigi is playing a crucial role in democratizing the investment landscape. Zindigi is actively dedicated to empowering Pakistan through its multifaceted projects focused on youth and women empowerment, as well as the digitization of various systems across the country.

