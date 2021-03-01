Zong Receives ‘Leader in Digital Innovation’ Award at 4th Consumer IT and Telecom Conference

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s digital services frontrunner, has received the coveted ‘Leader in Digital Innovation’ award at the 4th Consumer IT and Telecom Conference

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021) Zong 4G, Pakistan’s digital services frontrunner, has received the coveted ‘Leader in Digital Innovation’ award at the 4th Consumer IT and Telecom Conference. The annual conference was organized by the Consumer Association of Pakistan, with support from Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. The event was attended by the Honorable Federal Minister of IT Mr. Syed Amin ul Haque, Federal Secretary of IT & Telecom Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman PTA Maj. General (Retd.) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Mr. Wang Hua CEO & Chairman Zong along with other dignitaries.

Zong 4G was recognized as Pakistan’s No. 1 network for its Digital Innovation in Pakistan. Zong 4G was the first network to launch 4G services in the country in 2013 and was also the first network in South Asia to successfully conduct 5G tests in 2020. With over 14000 4G-enabled sites across the length and breadth of the country, Zong’s 4G network is powered by the most advanced technology engine. Zong also became the first network to connect the first 5G international call between Islamabad and Beijing in November 2020. Zong 4G stepped forward during the challenging pandemic times and led the industry by providing the best-in-class digitally innovative services to ensure that all businesses continue operating seamlessly. Zong 4G’s efforts for its CSR initiatives in the digital sphere during the pandemic were also recognized by CAP. Earlier, Zong was also recognized as one of the “top ten most supportive companies” by IPSOS during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Consumer Association of Pakistan also appreciated Zong 4G efforts of playing an integral role in digitalizing Pakistan through its unique and innovative technology solutions for its individual and corporate customers across the country.

From network advancement to cutting-edge business solutions, and from customer-centric products and solutions to industry-first digital initiatives, Zong continues to lead the country’s ICT-powered digital transformation.

“We thank the Consumer Association of Pakistan for recognizing Zong’s position as the leader of digital innovation in Pakistan,” said Mr. Wang Hua, CEO Zong while sharing his thoughts on the achievement. “A recognition like this gives us the encouragement to serve Pakistan and its people even better and in more innovative ways. We will continue to explore the path of transformation while making all-out efforts to seize new opportunities, actively meet the challenges, and make digital communications more effective and fruitful for our users.”

Zong 4G also showcased its technological prowess and its diverse business solutions portfolio at the 4th IT & Telecom Conference. Live demos of all innovative products were shown to the attendees, these included Zong 4G’s IOT & M2M solutions: IoT devices, ONENET and Routers. Zong 4G’s enterprise solutions - Push To Talk*, LINKUP, SD-WAN, Zong Track, VPBX and HotLine were also on the display. These digitally innovative enterprise solutions are being used by the top corporate entities of Pakistan.

Zong is the No.1 network of Pakistan and is the No.1 choice of the nation. The ‘Leader in Digital Innovation’ award, presented by Honorable Federal Minister of IT Mr. Syed Amin ul Haque, is an affirmation that ZONG 4G has been at the forefront of providing unrivalled digital solutions, matchless connectivity, and the most advanced customer care. Leveraging on state-of-the-art technology, the company is providing unmatched data connectivity to people and continues to be customers’ foremost preference in Pakistan.