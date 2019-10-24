UrduPoint.com
Zoom Into The Details Of Life With OPPO Reno2 TVC!

Zoom into the Details of Life with OPPO Reno2 TVC!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th October, 2019) Story that began in the summer of 2019 aiming to inspire youthful creativity with tailor made approach for young audiences empowered users with its stylish appearance and an innovative design.

In no time, RENO became synonymous with 10X hybrid zoom and the next gen RENO series is equipped with a slew of photography-enhancing features, including a 48MP quad-camera setup, 5x Hybrid Zoom aided by 20x digital zoom, Ultra Dark Mode allowing users to enjoy ultra-clear night shots picking up details invisible to the human eye, and Ultra Steady Video bringing ‘action camera’ level exceptionally clear and smooth video.

And Guess What?

They shot a TVC starring Reno2 Product Ambassador Sheharyar Munawar alongside the stunning Sadaf Kanwal, this new TVC takes us along for a ride as the two stars enjoy a fun-filled night out at a carnival!

Just in case you missed it, here’s the breakdown of the TVC.

Almost from the start you can see what a stunning looking phone the Reno2 really is and soon enough you get a good look at the smartphone’s functionality. And the carnival is absolutely the perfect place to showcase all the amazing features in the OPPO Reno2!

And while these two may look great and have good chemistry, the real scene-stealer is without a doubt, the OPPO Reno2!

The rear48MP+8MP+13MP+2MPQuad and 16MPselfie cameras help the pair snap amazing pictures and grab clips of themselves enjoying all the carnivals rides. And the best part is they can do it in high definitionand without any fear of shakiness, thanks to the 5x Hybrid Zoom, 20x Digital Zoom and Ultra-Steady Video Mode.

OPPO’s really done a great job showcasing what makes the Reno2 such an outstanding phone in a very natural way. So, if you haven’t yet had a chance, you should definitely go check out the new TVC!

