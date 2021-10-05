Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, Whatsapp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the disruption in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp and said the services are returning online.

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now," Zuckerberg said on Facebook.

"Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.