UrduPoint.com

Zuckerberg Denies Facebook Puts Profit Over Users' Safety

Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

Zuckerberg Denies Facebook Puts Profit Over Users' Safety

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday dismissed accusations that the social network prioritizes profit over its users' safety.

Former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen told a congressional testimony on Tuesday that the social network was allegedly being aware it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers but did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division," as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.

"At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That's just not true," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook, adding that the platform cares "deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health."

Many of the accusations make no sense, he continued, noting that if Facebook wanted to ignore harmful content, then its team would not create "an industry-leading research program to understand these important issues in the first place" and employ more people dedicated to fighting this content than any other company in the field.

"I know it's frustrating to see the good work we do get mischaracterized, especially for those of you who are making important contributions across safety, integrity, research and product. But I believe that over the long term if we keep trying to do what's right and delivering experiences that improve people's lives, it will be better for our community and our business," he concluded.

The claim against the tech giant comes after Facebook suffered outage of more than six hours on Monday, which also disrupted some of its other services, including Instagram and WhatsApp. US media, citing Facebook's recovery team, reported that the outage was caused by a border gateway protocol update.

Related Topics

Business Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg Border Media WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

PM reaffirm his govt's commitment to end polio in ..

PM reaffirm his govt's commitment to end polio in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

10 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

10 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.