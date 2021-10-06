UrduPoint.com

Zuckerberg Says Claim Facebook Put Profits Over Safety 'just Not True'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hit back Tuesday at claims the social media giant fuels division, harms children and needs to be regulated, saying the claim the company puts profits over safety is "just not true."

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hit back Tuesday at claims the social media giant fuels division, harms children and needs to be regulated, saying the claim the company puts profits over safety is "just not true.

""The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical," Zuckerberg wrote in a note to Facebook employees that he then posted on his account, hours after a whistleblower testified before US lawmakers.

"I don't know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed. The moral, business and product incentives all point in the opposite direction."

