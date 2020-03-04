UrduPoint.com
Zuckerberg Unveils Measures To Battle Disinformation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Wed 04th March 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Facebook is doing its best to support the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, including by giving it free advertising space and tackling the spread of disinformation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

"Given the developing situation, we're working with national ministries of health and organizations like the WHO, CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and UNICEF to help them get out timely, accurate information on the coronavirus. We're giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support. We'll also give support and millions more in ad credits to other organizations too and we'll be working closely with global health experts to provide additional help if needed," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

He specified that all users searching for "coronavirus" on Facebook will see a pop-up directing them to resources of the WHO or national health authorities, so that "everyone can access credible and accurate information.

"

At the same time, Facebook is preventing the spread of "hoaxes and harmful misinformation" by removing such posts, according to Zuckerberg.

The tech giant, he went on, also blocks advertisements that seek to capitalize on the outbreak � for example, those claiming that their product could cure the disease.

Researchers, in contrast, successfully use aggregated and anonymized Facebook data, such as mobility and population density maps, to get a better picture of how the virus is spreading, the CEO added.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, in turn, helps develop scientific tools to fight the disease. Thanks to the charity and the Gates Foundation, Cambodian researchers were able to "sequence the full genome of the virus that causes COVID-19 in days," the Facebook founder stated.

