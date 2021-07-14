UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

Zuckerberg's Facebook Stake Fell to 14% Over Months of Nearly Daily Share Sale - Reports

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been selling shares of his brainchild social media network almost every business day since last fall, bringing his stake down to 14%, Forbes reported, citing the US Securities and Exchange Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been selling shares of his brainchild social media network almost every business day since last fall, bringing his stake down to 14%, Forbes reported, citing the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zuckerberg, whose fortune is estimated at around $127 billion, has reportedly sold 9.4 million shares, worth $2.

8 billion, since early November, with 90% of them sold through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), a philanthropic organization owned by Facebook's co-founder and his wife Priscilla Chan. As a result of the sales, Zuckerberg personally netted around $200 million, the media outlet said.

The billionaire founded Facebook, one of the largest social networks in the world, in February 2004 when he was a 19 year old US student.

