Zvezda Module Engines Turned On To Balance ISS

Daniyal Sohail 52 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:55 PM

Zvezda Module Engines Turned on to Balance ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The engines of the Zvezda module of the International Space Station were turned on to compensate for the disturbance from the unplanned activation of engines of the Multifunctional Laboratory Module (MLM) Nauka and the loss of the station's balance, according to the negotiations of the crew with the mission control center, broadcast by NASA.

A ground specialist from the Houston Mission Control Center told the astronauts on the US segment that a "tug of war" was underway between the engines of the Nauka and Zvezda modules. The position error of the station in space is thus reduced, he said.

In addition, the engines of the Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft, docked to the Poisk module, had to be switched on.

Earlier, Russian cosmonauts told ground specialists that Nauka's engines had unexpectedly activated.

