UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Crocodile From Ghotki Park Recovered: Sindh Wildllife Officials

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:07 PM

Missing Crocodile from Ghotki Park recovered: Sindh Wildllife officials

The officials say they recovered the missing Crocodile through an eight-day long operation and shifted it to a sanctuary in a local park in Ghotki.

GHOTKI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) After eight days of continuous search operation, Sindh Wildlife department recovered the missing Crocodile and released him in Crocodile sanctuary in park in Ghotki area here on Saturday.

A Sindh Wildlife department team comprising Syed Shafquat Shah and Ghotki team including Abdul Ghafoor, Zaffar, Muhabhat, Allah Dino, Ali Hassan, Nisar, Gohar, Hazoor Bux, Mushtaq, Nazeer and Ayaz took part in eight days long operation to rescue and recover the missing Crocodile in Ghotki area.

In another tweet, Sindh Wildlife department said: “Indus river system was inhabited by 2 crocodilian i.e, the mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) also known as “Mangar Mach”. The other was fish eating gharial (Gavialis gangeticus) known as “Sesaar”. It went extinct from wild due to habitat alteration during mid 1980s.

Related Topics

Sindh Ghotki From

Recent Stories

Fight against Coronavirus: CM Buzdar takes aerial ..

31 minutes ago

First Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Russi ..

15 minutes ago

Iran's Coronavirus Total Exceeds 70,000 With 1,800 ..

15 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 510 dead ..

15 minutes ago

Cash amounts distributed at 9 centers

15 minutes ago

District admin set up 30 camps to provide financia ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Viral

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.