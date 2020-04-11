Missing Crocodile from Ghotki Park recovered: Sindh Wildllife officials

(@fidahassanain)

GHOTKI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) After eight days of continuous search operation, Sindh Wildlife department recovered the missing Crocodile and released him in Crocodile sanctuary in park in Ghotki area here on Saturday.

A Sindh Wildlife department team comprising Syed Shafquat Shah and Ghotki team including Abdul Ghafoor, Zaffar, Muhabhat, Allah Dino, Ali Hassan, Nisar, Gohar, Hazoor Bux, Mushtaq, Nazeer and Ayaz took part in eight days long operation to rescue and recover the missing Crocodile in Ghotki area.

In another tweet, Sindh Wildlife department said: “Indus river system was inhabited by 2 crocodilian i.e, the mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) also known as “Mangar Mach”. The other was fish eating gharial (Gavialis gangeticus) known as “Sesaar”. It went extinct from wild due to habitat alteration during mid 1980s.