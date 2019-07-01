Pakistani guy ties the knot to Turkish girl, pictures go viral

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The wedding ceremony was held in Ankara, Turkey.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) In a cross-cultural marriage, a Pakistani boy has tied the knot to a Turkish girl.

The couple entered the hall with loud applause from the guests, who enjoyed the glimpses of Pakistani and Turkish culture during the ceremony.

Groom Syed Shahnab Ali Gilani is the son of a Pakistan Embassy School’s principal in Ankara. He got married to Turkish girl Gulay Ozdemir.

The 31-year-old groom wore a traditional Pakistani sherwani on the occasion while the bride adorned a Turkish- style wedding gown.

Pakistani Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi (L) was also among the guests.