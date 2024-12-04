100% wheat sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM

The district Muzaffargarh has successfully achieved its wheat cultivation target for the year, covering 359,000 acres of farmland under “Grow More Wheat” campaign

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The district Muzaffargarh has successfully achieved its wheat cultivation target for the year, covering 359,000 acres of farmland under “Grow More Wheat” campaign.

The accomplishment was recorded under the orders and guidance of Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon.

Officials attributed the success to farmers' active utilisation of “Kisan Card” facility that allowed them to purchase DAP fertilizer, which, officials hoped, would increase per acre wheat production.

An area of 108,000 acres was brought under wheat cultivation in Ali Pur against the target of 105,000 acres, 86,000 acres area was covered by wheat against a target of 85,000 acres in Jatoyee while 172,000 acres area covered in tahsil Muzaffargarh against a target of 169000 acres.

Wheat sowing will continue till December 15, with some areas already receiving their first irrigation. Farmers were advised to irrigate their wheat crops 18-25 days after sowing and ensure timely application of DAP, Nitro Phos and Urea fertilizers to maximize yield.

The district administration commended the farmers for their enthusiastic participation and urged them to continue their efforts to ensure a bumper wheat harvest this season.

