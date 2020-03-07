UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Killed 37 Injured In Current Rains Spell In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

17 killed 37 injured in current rains spell in Peshawar

As many as 17 people killed while 37 injured during current spell of rains said that the spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 17 people killed while 37 injured during current spell of rains said that the spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday.

Similarly, 47 houses were partially damaged while two were reported completely damaged.

The PDMA officials on the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan distributed relief goods including tents, mates etc among rains victims in Charsadda and Mardan districts.

The PDMA has informed all the district administrations to provide precautionary measures and call on 1700 help line during any untoward incident for 24/7.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Mardan Charsadda All Rains

Recent Stories

Cricket fans smile over beautiful atmosphere at Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 50,306 mln tax collected in current FY till Feb ..

17 minutes ago

15 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

PM directs to make investigative report on wheat, ..

23 minutes ago

Malta Reports First Case of Coronavirus in 12-Year ..

19 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrange ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.