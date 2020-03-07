17 killed 37 injured in current rains spell in Peshawar

As many as 17 people killed while 37 injured during current spell of rains said that the spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 17 people killed while 37 injured during current spell of rains said that the spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday.

Similarly, 47 houses were partially damaged while two were reported completely damaged.

The PDMA officials on the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan distributed relief goods including tents, mates etc among rains victims in Charsadda and Mardan districts.

The PDMA has informed all the district administrations to provide precautionary measures and call on 1700 help line during any untoward incident for 24/7.