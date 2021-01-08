2020 ties 2016 as hottest year on record: EU

2020 has tied 2016 as the hottest year on record, the European Union's climate monitoring service said Friday, keeping Earth on a global warming fast track that could devastate large swathes of humanity

The six years since 2015 are the six warmest ever registered, as are 20 of the last 21, evidence of a persistent and deepening trend, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reported.

"2020 stands out for its exceptional warmth," said C3S director Carlo Buontempo, of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (E3C).

"This is yet another reminder of the urgency of ambitious emissions reductions to prevent adverse climate impacts in the future."