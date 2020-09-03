UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 People Killed, Another 38 Sustain Injuries Due To Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:00 PM

30 people killed, another 38 sustain injuries due to rains

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday said that 30 people have been killed and another 38 sustained injuries due to recent heavy rains and floods in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday said that 30 people have been killed and another 38 sustained injuries due to recent heavy rains and floods in the province.

The spokesperson said that 118 houses were partially damaged while 15 houses were completely destroyed across the province.

Steps are being taken to reopen the closed roads along as well as more relief supplies were sent to Chitral, Kohistan and Buner.

Swat river was flowing 56353 cusecs at Chakdara place, Munda 36671 cusecs, Khawaza Khela 34610 cusecs, Panjkora river 20497 cusecs while Kabul River is flowing at Nowshera 93839 cusecs.

The PDMA urged people and tourists living near rivers in Nowshera and Charsadda and other places to be careful.

Support items include tents, mats, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, blanket sets were sent to the flood affectees of Chitral, Buner and Kohistan.

PDMA is in contact with the district administrations of all the districts to be careful and precautionary measures should be taken regarding flood.

He said that people should call on 1700 during any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Kabul Flood Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Kohistan Buner All Rains

Recent Stories

IHC orders federal govt to give another chance to ..

11 minutes ago

Lukashenko Expects to Resolve All Sensitive Issues ..

2 minutes ago

Allegations of Russia Poisoning Navalny Lack Solid ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Lukashenko's Statement on Fake About Na ..

2 minutes ago

NCPC reunified 1,364 children in three-year

5 minutes ago

68,525 bikers without helmet fined during the year ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.