30 people killed, another 38 sustain injuries due to rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday said that 30 people have been killed and another 38 sustained injuries due to recent heavy rains and floods in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday said that 30 people have been killed and another 38 sustained injuries due to recent heavy rains and floods in the province.

The spokesperson said that 118 houses were partially damaged while 15 houses were completely destroyed across the province.

Steps are being taken to reopen the closed roads along as well as more relief supplies were sent to Chitral, Kohistan and Buner.

Swat river was flowing 56353 cusecs at Chakdara place, Munda 36671 cusecs, Khawaza Khela 34610 cusecs, Panjkora river 20497 cusecs while Kabul River is flowing at Nowshera 93839 cusecs.

The PDMA urged people and tourists living near rivers in Nowshera and Charsadda and other places to be careful.

Support items include tents, mats, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, blanket sets were sent to the flood affectees of Chitral, Buner and Kohistan.

PDMA is in contact with the district administrations of all the districts to be careful and precautionary measures should be taken regarding flood.

He said that people should call on 1700 during any untoward incident.