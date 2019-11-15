According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 32% of Pakistanis either doubt the negative effects of climate change or do not know about them

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 32% of Pakistanis either doubt the negative effects of climate change or do not know about them.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “When, if at all, do you think you will start experiencing the effects of climate change in Pakistan?” In response, 31% said we are already experiencing effects of climate change, 14% said in the next 10 years, 14% said in the next 25 years, 9% said in the next 50 years, 16% said we will never experience the effects, and 16% said they did not know or wish to respond