3mm rainfall recorded in city Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday recorded 3 millimetre (mm) rainfall in the metropolis and 6 mm in Hyderabad city of the Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ):

The rain started in Karachi from the night of Monday.

The met department has forecast partly cloudy/cold weather in most districts of the province with light rain and gusty winds in Karachi, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Hyderabad during the next 24 hours.

While, fog is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moen-jo-Daro and adjoining areas during night/morning hours.