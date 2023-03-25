4 dies, 17 injured in rains incidents in KP: PDMA

At least four persons died and 17 others were injured while six houses were damaged in rains-related incidents in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :At least four persons died and 17 others were injured while six houses were damaged in rains-related incidents in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The Director General of, the Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) have directed the district's administration and PDMA officials to expedite relief activities in the rains-affected areas, says PDMA report.