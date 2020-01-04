UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5th Spell Of Snowfall Continues In Galyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:03 PM

5th spell of snowfall continues in Galyat

A large number of tourists on Saturday reached various tourists spots of Galyat to enjoy live snowfal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) : A large number of tourists on Saturday reached various tourists spots of Galyat to enjoy live snowfall.

Heavy snowfall started on Friday and initially, roads were blocked but heavy and snow clearing machinery of KP Highways Authority (KPHA) and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) started its operation. After clearing the road from Kalabagh to Donga Gali they also have sprinkled salt to avoid slipping in the late evening.

After the forecast of snowfall, people rushed to Galyat to enjoy the chilling weather and serene beauty of the area. Galyat received up to six inches snowfall till the last moment and according to the Meteorology department, it would continue for next 48 hours.

The GDA authorities and Abbottabad police jointly established center and a control room at Nathiagali and Chhangla Gali to facilitate tourists and locals during snowfall in Galyat.

The Abbottabad police also provided tire chains for the tourists those are available on rent for small and large size vehicles while the rent for small size vehicles would be 1000 rupees and large size 1500 rupees which would also apply on private chain owners.

The Galyat police also advertised land-line numbers of police control room and facilitation center to be used in case of emergency. The Galyat police has warned of strict action against those who will overcharge for tire chains.

Although GDA, KPH and C&W has cleared main Murree road for all sorts of vehicles but after a break of few hours, snowfall has started once again.

hmd/ash/

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Snow Abbottabad Murree Rent Vehicles Road All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

9 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

2 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

2 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

2 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s pictures of honeymoon ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.