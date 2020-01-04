5th spell of snowfall continues in Galyat

(@FahadShabbir)

A large number of tourists on Saturday reached various tourists spots of Galyat to enjoy live snowfal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) : A large number of tourists on Saturday reached various tourists spots of Galyat to enjoy live snowfall.

Heavy snowfall started on Friday and initially, roads were blocked but heavy and snow clearing machinery of KP Highways Authority (KPHA) and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) started its operation. After clearing the road from Kalabagh to Donga Gali they also have sprinkled salt to avoid slipping in the late evening.

After the forecast of snowfall, people rushed to Galyat to enjoy the chilling weather and serene beauty of the area. Galyat received up to six inches snowfall till the last moment and according to the Meteorology department, it would continue for next 48 hours.

The GDA authorities and Abbottabad police jointly established center and a control room at Nathiagali and Chhangla Gali to facilitate tourists and locals during snowfall in Galyat.

The Abbottabad police also provided tire chains for the tourists those are available on rent for small and large size vehicles while the rent for small size vehicles would be 1000 rupees and large size 1500 rupees which would also apply on private chain owners.

The Galyat police also advertised land-line numbers of police control room and facilitation center to be used in case of emergency. The Galyat police has warned of strict action against those who will overcharge for tire chains.

Although GDA, KPH and C&W has cleared main Murree road for all sorts of vehicles but after a break of few hours, snowfall has started once again.

hmd/ash/