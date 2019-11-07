UrduPoint.com
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 64% of Pakistanis agree that the world climate is changing for the worse, 10% disagree

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 64% of Pakistanis agree that the world climate is changing for the worse, 10% disagree.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The world climate is changing for the worse?” In response, 23% said they very strongly agree, 14% said they strongly agree, 27% said they agree, 26% said they neither agree nor disagree, 8% said they disagree, and 2% said they strongly disagree.

