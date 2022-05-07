7-9 degree rise in temperature is expected next week

Meteorological Department Saturday while forecasting increasing temperatures warned that a heatwave is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next week, which could lead to a further 7-9 degree rise in heat, intensity and temperature

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Meteorological Department Saturday while forecasting increasing temperatures warned that a heatwave is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next week, which could lead to a further 7-9 degree rise in heat, intensity and temperature.

Citizens are requested to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, use more water and in case of emergency contact Rescue 1122, the nearest health center, or PDMA helpline 1700.

District administration Abbottabad also took measures regarding the provision of facilities and information to tourists where Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan met the tourists and distributed information booklets at various places.

He inspected the parks along with the officers of the Industries Department and sealed 1 booking office due to a lack of safety and precautionary measures, he also issued instructions to the park administration regarding the safety. AC also arrested many people for extra charging for parking in Harno Abbottabad.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal visited Galyat, he met with the tourists, inspected the hotels and distributed information leaflets for the tourists.