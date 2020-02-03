8th National Snow Hike Festival on Feb 8

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Alpine club will hold 8th National Snow Hike Festival to explore beautiful land of murree on February 8th at Muskpuri, Nathia Gali.

During the festival a number of games and competitions have been arranged for the tourists including skiing, sculpture making, graffiti, tug of war, ice football, archery, snow tubing, and V-log and photography competitions.

According to an official, there will be guided tours for both beginners and advanced snow shoe hikers. He said if any one is interested to have an adventure of hiking, it is a good place with beautiful meadow and lush green views.

The equipment would be available, only a tourist must have to put on sturdy shoe wear, he said.