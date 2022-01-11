9 degrees C temp forecast for province

Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dense fog is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moen-jo-Dharo and surrounding areas during morning/night hours.

Minimum 9 to maximum 11 degrees Centigrade temperature has been predicated for Karachi, 7-9 degrees Centigrade for Hyderabad, 5-7 degrees Centigrade Sukkur, 10-12 degrees Centigrade Thatta, 3-5 degrees Centigrade Moen-jo-Daro, 6-8 degrees Centigrade Dadu, 6-8 degrees Centigrade Mithi, and 7-9 degrees Centigrade for Nawabshah.

Mostly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.