A Threat to the Great World

Writer : Rida Khan

Many years ago, Earth wished to walk with human nature on the roads of revolution, which led it to experience drastic turbulence especially in its climate. Mother nature summoned us in one way or another to acknowledge the bitter reality of our aggressive course of actions over the period. However, we stood indifferent to the adverse impacts of human activities on the environment because our better conscience is clouded by our greed for massive success in technology and digitalization.

The relationship that was promised between human beings and the mother nature was in transition from Mutualism to Commensalism under our noses.

Human civilization contributes to the small variations in the Earth’s orbit which ultimately is shredding the fine layer of ozone shielding us from the Ultraviolet radiation. The amount of solar energy our planet receives continues to exceed over the decades to millennia. Why? The carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) , methane, nitrous oxide etc. have cloaked the Earth, trapping heat inside and unintentionally distorting the stable climate trends. The evidence is right in front of our eyes, such as those found in coral reefs, ocean sediments or tree rings. If they weren’t compelling enough consider the recent and modern events of increasing smog each coming year, intense heat waves, warming oceans (2300 feet of ocean absorbing more than 0.

4-degree Fahrenheit), ice cores from Greenland, Antarctica and tropical mountain glaciers crying rivers over the years.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2010 and 2005 stood out and took in the most heat, setting up a record.

Earth will be warmer this winter. And what role have you played??

As the scientific data has displayed, the discrepancies in the Earth’s climate has and will continue to shift the human and other living things habitation as well as the economic trends and drivers. Thus, during such peak times, it is our utmost responsibility to control this perpetuated condition of global climate. Before we take an accidental turn and witness our race staging the Darwin’s theory of the survival of the fittest.

We should take firm initiative to incorporate eco-friendly attitude in our lives. There by, using renewable sources of energy such as solar energy and wind energy etc. or preferring public transports over luxurious Honda or Mercedes can let the trees of this planet breathe again and halt the choking we experience while walking down the road. Individual contribution is of significant important, therefore don’t neglect your duties towards your home.