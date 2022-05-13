As of 5 p.m. Thursday, about 50,000 residents of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been affected by floods caused by extensive heavy rains that began on May 8, the regional emergency management department said

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:As of 5 p.m. Thursday, about 50,000 residents of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been affected by floods caused by extensive heavy rains that began on May 8, the regional emergency management department said.

During the period, rainfall affected a total crop area of over 3,800 hectares, caused 19 households to collapse and severely damaged 34 households.

Starting from 6 p.m. on Thursday, the regional meteorological authorities raised its emergency response level for rainstorms to level IV and warned local residents to watch out for possible landslides and other geological disasters.