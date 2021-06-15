UrduPoint.com
Above Normal Rainfall During Monsoon Season Expected: MET Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Met department Spokesman, Dr Zaheer Babar on Tuesday said that Punjab, northern Balochistan and Kashmir would receive above normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season this year.

While talking to APP, he said the onset of the monsoon season would be expected during the last week of June.

He said that flash flooding may also expected in hilly and urban areas of Punjab, AJK, and KP and Sindh.

To a question, he said above normal temperatures in high altitudes would likely to increase, rate of snow melt in the Northern areas leading glacial lake outburst flooding.

He said that there would be sufficient water availability for irrigation and power sectors due to increased rainfall and glacial melting.

