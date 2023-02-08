UrduPoint.com

Additional Police To Be Deployed For Uninterrupted Traffic During Snowfall In Murree: CPO

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 09:40 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem, on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the officers of all departments at Jinnah Hall, Murree regarding expected snowfall in the Queen of Hills

He issued directives to deploy additional traffic police during the snowfall in Murree to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, AC Murree, ADCR Murree and Rawalpindi, Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Murree, PDMA, DSP Traffic Murree, and representatives of Motorway Police, Islamabad Police, Rescue 1122, and Forest Department were present in the meeting.

Officers of all departments gave a briefing on the measures taken regarding snowfall.

The Chief Traffic Officer of Rawalpindi has been instructed to remain in Murree during snowfall.

All departments and stakeholders would provide uninterrupted facilities by maintaining excellent coordination, CPO said.

He added that the departments would ensure the provision of the best facilities to tourists and citizens through close coordination.

"Tourism police will work 24 hours to help and guide the tourists coming to Murree. The district police will also play an active role in supporting the tourism police," the CPO said.

