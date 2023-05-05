Admin, Wasa alert after city receive rain

District administration put Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on alert to activate water drainage mechanism after the city received rain here Friday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :District administration put Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on alert to activate water drainage mechanism after the city received rain here Friday evening.

It was a light rain that ended after making city roads and streets wet but still it served as a signal for authorities to take measures in the light of the forecast of rain spell from weather pundits.

District administration declared emergency at all the sewerage and disposal stations and ordered Wasa officials and staff to move into the field.

MD Wasa Chaudhry Danish ordered staff to drain out water from roads and streets and mobilize heavy machinery where required. He said, Wasa officials should remove manhole covers in low lying areas to clear passage for rainwater. Staff should remain in the field till the water is drained out completely, he said in a statement.