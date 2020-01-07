Administration clears Samarbagh roads of snow

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Snow clearing operation at scenic Shahi sub-division Samarbagh in Dir Lower continued as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Snow clearing operation at scenic Shahi sub-division Samarbagh in Dir Lower continued as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan.

AAC Samarbagh, Younas inspected the snow-clearing work on road after heavy snowfall at Shahi Top was reported.

The main road blocked by heavy snowfall has been cleared during ongoing operation as total 4 Kilometers road was declared as clear for vehicular traffic.

The contractors working on snow clearing in Shahi Top Samarbagh located at an elevation of 7800 ft above the sea level have been directed to conduct to keep continue the snow clearing operation if further snowfall occurred.

The general public and the dweller of the area have lauded the timely action of district administration for clearing area roads.

