Administration Discusses Arrangements Amid Forecast Of Heavy Monsoon Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Abida Fareed chaired a meeting here Monday to discuss arrangements and put in place a mechanism to combat threat of expected floods in riverine areas and urban flooding in cities amid forecast of 40 per cent excess rains during upcoming monsoon season

Addressing the meeting, the ADCR said that Muzaffargarh lies between two rivers, Indus and Chenab, hence faces threat of flood and forecast of excessive rains may aggravate the situation.

She urged all the departments to keep their plans and arrangements ready so that the mechanism could be activated to save people, property and installations.

She ordered that all the sewerage lines be cleaned properly and those availing boat facility must not overload the boat for travel.

