AIOU Offers Admissions For Pakistanis Settled In Middle East

AIOU offers admissions for Pakistanis settled in Middle East

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions in BA (Associate Degree) and B.Ed programs for Pakistanis settled in middle East including KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

According to a press release on Thursday, BA (Associate Degree) is offered in four fields including Arts, Commerce, Mass Communication and library & Information Sciences.

Prof. Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, has taken various initiatives to facilitate overseas Pakistanis so that they may contribute towards national progress and development after getting education.

He is hopeful that overseas Pakistanis would fully utilize this facility. It is pertinent to mention here that Open University is the only Pakistani university offering admission facilities to Pakistanis settled in the Middle East countries for the past many years.

Admission forms and prospectus for these programs are available online on the university website.

For further information regarding admission process, Directorate of Regional Services (Overseas Section) Block 2, AIOU may be contacted directly or through the telephone numbers + 92519250175, +92519057165.

