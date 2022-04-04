UrduPoint.com

Air Quality Of Capital Improves After Repeated Polluted Days

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 03:45 PM

Air Quality of Capital improves after repeated polluted days

The air quality of the federal capital revived after repeated days of polluted air as the hazardous atmospheric pollutants were recorded below permissible limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The air quality of the Federal capital revived after repeated days of polluted air as the hazardous atmospheric pollutants were recorded below permissible limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS).

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) in its 24 hours data of regular ambient air quality monitoring report recorded declined ratio of air pollutants in the capital's atmosphere.

The most hazardous pollutant, responsible for serious respiratory and chronic heart diseases, particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was recorded 25.44 microgrammes per cubic meter which was below the permissible limits of NEQS of 35 microgrammes per cubic meter which was a 24-hour mean value.

The World Health Organization has introduced stricter environmental quality standard of 15 microgrammes per cubic meter for PM2.

5 which is a hazardous atmospheric effluent generated in response to burning of any material, and dust particles generated through fasting moving cars.

The EPA official added that the nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide concentrations were also recorded very low, during the 24 hours mean, which were below the NEQS of 80 and 120 microgrammes per cubic meter respectively.

She elaborated that the nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide were mainly generated through industrial activities which were limited during the past four days.

She added that the prevailing heat wave was also one of the reasons for increased occurrence of pollution in the atmosphere.

It was important to note that the Capital received no rainfall during the past four days but the air quality remained benign due to reduced vehicular emissions.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Heat Wave

Recent Stories

Polish Petrol Retailer Orlen Cuts Russian Oil Impo ..

Polish Petrol Retailer Orlen Cuts Russian Oil Imports From 50% to 30%

21 minutes ago
 Health experts urge to use vegetables in Ramzan

Health experts urge to use vegetables in Ramzan

21 minutes ago
 Mayor inspects Sasta Bazaar in University Town

Mayor inspects Sasta Bazaar in University Town

28 minutes ago
 Putin hails Orban on vote win, hopes to build 'par ..

Putin hails Orban on vote win, hopes to build 'partnership'

28 minutes ago
 UN Official Proposes to Lavrov to Discuss Humanita ..

UN Official Proposes to Lavrov to Discuss Humanitarian Pauses in Ukraine

28 minutes ago
 Measures afoot to facilitate residents during Ramz ..

Measures afoot to facilitate residents during Ramzan

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.