AJK lashes with first rain, snowfall fall of the season

MIRPUR ( (AJK) : Oct. 16 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Oct, 2023) Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including this lake city Monday received the first rainfall of the winter besides the snow fall at the upper reaches of the liberated territory.

The weather turned chilly instantly as various parts of Mirpur district, the city of Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot and other areas of the state were lashed with the inaugural down pour of the just-started winter coupled with mild thunderstorm besides snow fall at certain parts of mountainous Neelam and Leepa valleys on Monday forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing.

In Mirpur, the rains, with a wind storm of mild intensity, started in the wee hours and continued intermittently till the filing of this report this afternoon. The rainfall turned the weather chilly and resultantly people went into heavy clothing first ever since the winter season started with full form on Thursday.

The metrological department, has, predicted the continuation of the rainfall in plains and snowfall at the top mountainous parts of the AJK during the next 24 hours. The entire region was passing through dry weather for many months.