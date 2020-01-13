AJK lashes with much-awaited first heavy rain and snowfall of the season

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : With the much-awaited first heaviest rain in plains and snowfall on upper reaches, the dry spell that persisted in bulk of Azad Jammu & Kashmir for over a couple of week ended we hours on Monday.

The inclement weather led to a deep dip in already chilled weather. The night temperature particularly went in to intolerable chillness in the snow-clad top mountainous areas of the liberated territory.

The persistent long dryness for past over two weeks in major portion of AJK caused seasonal diseases including allergy, flue and fever in various parts of AJK besides reducing the water level in rivers and dams to alarming extent because of the lack of rains in the region.

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir received first heaviest rainfall of the season in the plains besides the snowfall at the upper reaches of the State mid night of Sunday and Monday.

Different parts of the state including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot besides some adjoining areas lashed with the heavy down pour coupled with thunder storm mid last night turning the weather more chilly and forcing the people to go into more heavy clothing.

Top mountainous parts of Bagh district as well as Forward Kahota, Haveili. Neelam and Leepa vallies received snow fall since last mid night and the population in the snow-clad areas stayed confined in to their houses, some of the dwellers of the snow-clad areas of Haveili and other vallies told this news agency over telephone on Monday.

Various roads in snow-clad areas of Leepa and Neelam vallies, Haveili district including Mahmood Gali, Lass Dana and Haji Peer were reportedly partially closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on Monday.

In Mirpur, the rains, with wind storm of mild intensity, started at the wee hours Monday which was continuing intermittently till filing of this report this afternoon.

Meteorological department has predicted continual rainfall in plains and snowfall at top mountainous parts of the AJK during next 24 hours.