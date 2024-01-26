Open Menu

AJK Lashes With Much-awaited First Rainfall Of Winter In Plains, Upper Reaches

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The long-awaited rains that arrived in the plains and upper parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir finally ended the three-month-long dry weather that had been prevailing in AJK since mid-last night on Thursday and Friday.

According to local meteorological department, the weather turned chilly in the upper reaches of the picturesque Neelam and Leepa valleys of AJK, where there was the first snowfall since late Thursday, as mercury dropped significantly.

The daytime temperature dropped as a result of the bad weather. But in the upper mountainous regions of the freed territory, the night time low reached unbearable cold.

The prolonged dry spell that has lasted for more than three months has reduced the water level in rivers and dams to an alarming degree due to the absence of rain in the area, and it has also produced seasonal ailments including fever, flu, and allergies in different regions of AJK.

In addition to the plains, several areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir experienced the first rainfall of the winter on Thursday and Friday night in the upper reaches of the state. These areas included Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, the Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, and some neighboring areas of the state. The opening light rainfall of the season was accompanied by a mild thunderstorm mid-night, which made the weather colder and compelled people to dress in heavy clothing.

Meanwhile, the meteorological authority has forecast that during the next 72 hours, there will be more rain in the lowlands and snow in the upper mountainous areas of the AJK. Since roughly the last three months, the entire region has been experiencing dry weather.

