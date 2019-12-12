AJK lashes with seasons' first torrential rains/snowfall

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :As a result of seasons' first heavy intermittent rains and snow-fall in various parts of Azd Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur district on Thursday and the upper reaches of Neelam and Leepa vallies the life was badly disrupted while some top mountainous parts of AJK were disconnected from rest of the country through land routes, official sources said.

Various parts of AJK including the states' metropolis Muzaffarabad and Mirpur districts lashed with the much-predicted first intermittent heavy rainfall of the season which affected the normal life.

Snow-clad Leepa and some parts of Neelam vallies were dislinked following land-sliding, due to heavy rains at Sudhangalli, the sources told APP.

Mirpur lashed with the heavy downpour coupled with mild wind storm since this afternoon which was continuing intermittently till Thursday evening affecting the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in various areas of the district.

There are also reports of uprooting of trees and electricity poles at several kacha places in the division because of the wind storm.

Telecommunication and electricity system was particularly affected as a result of the rainfall which continued whole the day.

The rainfall turned the weather chilly and resultantly people went into the heavy winter clothing since the adjoining top mountainous areas of Indian held Kashmir received heavy down pour besides snowfall.

Various top mountainous parts of liberated territory of AJK is in the grip of intermittent heavy rains coupled with snow fall at some peaks since the wee hours Thursday which had partially affected the routine life besides paralyzing the life in the top mountainous remote areas which were partially detached from each other following the damaging of roads due to land sliding where heavy snow-fall was reported with pause during the said period.

The roads and telecommunication was also partially affected in the Mirpur, Bagh and Muzaffarabad districts and adjoining areas because of the heavy down pour in plains and the reported snowfall at the peaks.

The stormy rains and snowfall also made the weather more chilled in various top mountainous parts of AJK including Leepa and Neelam vallies.